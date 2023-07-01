Pakistan to send delegation to India to inspect security at alloted venues for ODI World Cup: Report

Pakistan is scheduled to play against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in their league-stage encounter on October 15. The PCB had reportedly lobbied for certain changes in the venues of their game before the official announcement of the World Cup schedule last weekend.

Pakistan is set to send a security delegation to India to assess the venues ahead of giving their national team the nod to travel to the country for the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup later this year. The Pakistani central government will consult its foreign and interior ministries before determining the schedule of the aforementioned delegation’s visit to India. They will examine the venues in Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

“The security delegation will go with representation from the PCB to inspect the venues where Pakistan will play and also the security and other arrangements made for them in the World Cup,” a source in the know of developments was quoted in a report by the Times of India (TOI).

Also Read:

The official mentioned that it is a standard practice for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to ask for permission from the government ahead of allowing their team to participate in any tour of India. The government then arranges for a delegation that discusses and inspects security for the Pakistani players, officials, media, and fans who will visit the country for the tournament.

They had reportedly followed a similar procedure when the Pakistani team last traveled to India for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2016. The source added that the official confirmation regarding their participation in the ODI World Cup will only come upon the government’s clearance on this matter.