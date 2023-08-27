Pakistan star Arshad Nadeem plays down rivalry with Neeraj Chopra ahead of World Championships final

2 Min Read
Pakistan javelin star Arshad Nadeem has rubbished any rivalry suggestions with Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra. He instead suggested that there is a scope to learn a lot from the Indian star with the two athletes set to compete in the World Championships men's javelin throw final that will be held in Budapest on Sunday.
While Chopra needed just one big throw to qualify for the World Championships final by notching up his fourth career-best performance of 88.77m in Budapest on Friday, Nadeem sealed his Paris Olympics berth and reached the men's final with his season-best throw of 86.79m.
"I don't compete against any one. I try to always compete with myself and to do better and better. There is no rivalry with Neeraj," Nadeem told the media after qualifying for the final.
"You can always learn from top athletes, " said Nadeem, who returned to competition after nearly one year after overcoming an elbow injury which required surgery. He that said he had high regards for his Indian counterpart, Chopra.
"I wish him the best that he does well and my job is to get better and better for my country," he added.
Javelin throw final start list:O Helander (FIN)J Vadlejch (CZE)D Wegner (POL)Neeraj Chopra (IND)A Mardare (MDE)I Abdelrahman (EGY)Arshad Nadeem (PAK)Manu DP (IND)E Matusevicius (LTU)J Weber (GER)K Jena (IND)T Herman (BEL)Sunday, 11:45pm PST#WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/zR0T5ZOeKe— Muneeb Farrukh (@Muneeb313_) August 26, 2023
After Chopra pulled out of last year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham because of a groin injury, Nadeem went on to win Pakistan's first medal in any track and field event in 56 years. Nadeem won the gold medal with a Herculean throw of 90.18 metres and Neeraj was the first to congratulate him on his monster achievement.
(With PTI inputs)
