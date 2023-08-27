CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsPakistan star Arshad Nadeem plays down rivalry with Neeraj Chopra ahead of World Championships final

Pakistan star Arshad Nadeem plays down rivalry with Neeraj Chopra ahead of World Championships final

The two athletes are set to compete in the World Championships men's javelin throw final that will be held in Budapest on Sunday.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 27, 2023 12:26:23 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Pakistan star Arshad Nadeem plays down rivalry with Neeraj Chopra ahead of World Championships final
Pakistan javelin star Arshad Nadeem has rubbished any rivalry suggestions with Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra. He instead suggested that there is a scope to learn a lot from the Indian star with the two athletes set to compete in the World Championships men's javelin throw final that will be held in Budapest on Sunday.

While Chopra needed just one big throw to qualify for the World Championships final by notching up his fourth career-best performance of 88.77m in Budapest on Friday, Nadeem sealed his Paris Olympics berth and reached the men's final with his season-best throw of 86.79m.
Also Read:
World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Paris Olympics 2024 with 88.7 meter throw
"I don't compete against any one. I try to always compete with myself and to do better and better. There is no rivalry with Neeraj," Nadeem told the media after qualifying for the final.
"You can always learn from top athletes, " said Nadeem, who returned to competition after nearly one year after overcoming an elbow injury which required surgery. He that said he had high regards for his Indian counterpart, Chopra.
"I wish him the best that he does well and my job is to get better and better for my country," he added.
After Chopra pulled out of last year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham because of a groin injury, Nadeem went on to win Pakistan's first medal in any track and field event in 56 years. Nadeem won the gold medal with a Herculean throw of 90.18 metres and Neeraj was the first to congratulate him on his monster achievement.
(With PTI inputs)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Neeraj Chopra

Recommended Articles

View All
World Athletics Championship 2023 Men's Javelin Final: When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra in action

World Athletics Championship 2023 Men's Javelin Final: When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra in action

Aug 27, 2023 IST2 Min Read

All you need to know about Saud Shakeel: Pakistan's latest batting star added to their Asia Cup squad

All you need to know about Saud Shakeel: Pakistan's latest batting star added to their Asia Cup squad

Jul 26, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Premier League highlightes: Manchester United, Spurs win; Arsenal draws in major fixtures on Saturday

Premier League highlightes: Manchester United, Spurs win; Arsenal draws in major fixtures on Saturday

Aug 26, 2023 IST1 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X