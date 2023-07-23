Pakistan hammers India in ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 final

Tayyab Tahir starred with an incredible knock of 108 runs off 71 deliveries as he smashed 12 boundaries and four maximums to inject flair and firepower in the innings. He found good support openers Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan who scored 59 runs and 65 runs respectively.

Pakistan ‘A’ defeated India ‘A’ in the final of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premdasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. Batting first, the Mohammad Haris-led side put up a mammoth total of 352 runs on the board.

Tayyab Tahir starred with an incredible knock of 108 runs off 71 deliveries as he smashed 12 boundaries and four maximums to inject flair and firepower in the innings. He found good support openers Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan who scored 59 runs and 65 runs respectively.

Even the Pakistani lower-order stepped up to the challenge as Mubasir Khan amassed 35 runs on a day when most of the Indian bowlers were taken to the cleaners. Riyan Parag and Rajvardhan Hangargekar scalped a couple of dismissals each as none of the bowlers maintained an economy rate of 6 runs per over. Pacer Harshit Rana conceded 51 off six overs as India failed to exert pressure in the opening overs.

Also Read:

On the other hand, the Indian team was bowled out for 224 in merely 40 overs. The Yash Dhull-led side openers did not get off to a flier as Sai Sudarshan departed for 29 runs off 28 deliveries. Abhishek Sharma bagged 61 runs but even he took 51 deliveries for the same. Dhull, who top-scored in the semi-final against Bangladesh ‘A’, got to 39 off 41 deliveries.

The lower-order failed to provide any resistance either. Wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel was dismissed for nine whereas Riyan Parag scored a boundary to reach to 14 but could not get beyond that. Sufiyan Muqeem scalped three dismissals as Arshad Iqbal, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr chipped in with a couple of wickets each.