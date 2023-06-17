Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi set to return to test cricket

Shaheen Afridi is set to return to test cricket after being included in Pakistan's squad for next month’s two test series against Sri Lanka.

Shaheen Shah Afridi is set to return to test cricket after being included in Pakistan's squad for next month’s two-test series against Sri Lanka.

The 23-year-old left-arm fast bowler sustained a knee injury during a test in Sri Lanka in July last year and has since missed home test series against England and New Zealand.

“I dearly missed test cricket and it was tough for me to be away from this format,” Afridi said Saturday. “After missing our entire home season because of the injury, I'm eager to make an impactful comeback in the same country and complete a century of wickets in test cricket.