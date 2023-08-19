Pakistan Cricket Board extends invitation to Jay Shah for the opening match of the Asia Cup 2023

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly invited BCCI Secretary Jay Shah for the opening match of the Asia Cup 2023 to be played on August 30.

If the reports are to be believed, Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), recieved a verbal invitation that was extended by PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf when they met in Durban for the ICC meeting.

The PCB has followed up on that invitation, as PCB wants to show they don’t intend to mix politics and cricket. “The idea is to basically highlight Pakistan’s chosen stance on cricket relations with India that it does not mix politics with sports," claimed reports.

Post strained diplomatic ties, the two countries only indulge in the ICC tournaments as their bilateral cricket relations are next to nil.

India showed its reluctance to travel to Pakistan for the tournament as Shah asserted last year that neither India will be going over there for the competition nor would Pakistan be coming to India for the same.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi had instead proposed a hybrid way of holding the Asia Cup. As per that plan, India’s matches would be held in Dubai whereas the rest of the games would continue as scheduled in Pakistan.

Eventually, a compromise was reached with Pakistan hosting a few games early on before the Asia Cup action shifts to Sri Lanka. India will play Babar Azam's side in Kandy on September 2 to kick off their campaign.