Pakistan becomes World No.1 ODI team after Afghanistan series; adds Saud Shakeel to their Asia Cup squad

Pakistan’s 3-0 series win over Afghanistan makes them overtake Australia for the No. 1 spot in the ICC Men's ODI Rankings. The ODI team who won the recent ODI series against Afghanistan, now sits on top with 118.48 rating points while Australia are at the second rank with no change to their points
Pakistan won the third ODI against Afghanistan by a margin of 59 runs after a solid second half of the innings with the bat. Despite a stutter in the middle with the bat, Pakistan finished strong on a slow pitch, making 268 with Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam scoring half-centuries, read ICC reports.
Pakistan have added middle-order batter Saud Shakeel to their Asia Cup squad and will go into the tournament as the top ranked one-day international (ODI) team following their 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan.
We have a new No.1 in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings 🤩#AFGvPAK pic.twitter.com/VQEZxrSxxH— ICC (@ICC) August 26, 2023
Left-handed batsman Shakeel's inclusion comes at the expense of Tayyab Tahir, who was part of the original 17-member squad, but will now travel with the team as a reserve player, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.
"He is playing spin very well, so we included him in the Asia Cup squad," skipper Babar Azam said after their victory in the third ODI against Afghanistan in Colombo on Saturday.
Pakistan, co-hosts of the Asia Cup, will take on Nepal in the tournament opener in Multan on Wednesday and will be in high spirits after their whitewash of Afghanistan.
✅ Series whitewash— ICC (@ICC) August 26, 2023
✅ No.1 Ranking
Pakistan get a huge boost ahead of #CWC23 💪https://t.co/ZTPebG5f2I
"All credit to the boys," Babar said after the victory. "We had a small camp in Lahore. They worked hard for the last of couple of months." PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf praised the team's dedication and unity.
"We have Asia Cup and World Cup coming in the future, so we are determined to maintain this position and continue to excel across all formats of the game," Ashraf said in a statement.
(With PTI inputs)
First Published: Aug 27, 2023 10:46 AM IST
