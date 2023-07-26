Pakistan batsman Saud Shakeel creates a unique record for the first time in 146 years of Test cricket

Shakeel is a 27-year-old left-hander who debuted in the longest format during Pakistan’s Test series against England last year. He has since become a vital member of the team’s middle-order with his left-arm off-spin adding variety and balance to their bowling attack. He averages 90.88 in Test cricket and is set to hold the key with the bat for Pakistan in the 2023-25 cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC).

Pakistani batsman Saud Shakeel created a 146-year-old record as he slammed a half-century in the team’s ongoing Test match against Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Cricket Ground in Colombo. Shakeel has played only seven Tests but already has six half-centuries, two centuries and even a double century to his name.

Hence, Shakeel has become the first player in the history of the game to get a 50+ score in each of the starting seven Tests of his career. He has thus broken the record of Sunil Gavaskar, Saeed Anwar and also that of Basil Butcher and Bert Sutcliffe who scored at least a half-century in every game of their initial six Test matches.

Also Read:

Shakeel is a 27-year-old left-hander who debuted in the longest format during Pakistan’s Test series against England last year. He has since become a vital member of the team’s middle-order with his left-arm off-spin adding variety and balance to their bowling attack. He averages 90.88 in Test cricket and is set to hold the key with the bat for Pakistan in the 2023-25 cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC).

Pakistan holds a position of dominance at stumps of the third day of the Test match. They bowled out Sri Lanka for 166 in their first innings. Abrar Ahmed and Naseem Shah picked four and three wickets each respectively and Dhananjaya de Silva emerged as the lone warrior for the Lankans, scoring 57 runs in an innings that comprised nine boundaries and a solitary maximum.

The visitors replied back strongly with opener Abdullah Shafique scoring 201 runs. Salman Ali Agha is not out at 132 runs as Pakistan has secured a 397-run lead already and still has five wickets in hand. The team is eyeing an innings victory by all means, which would be a fair result given their outright dominance in this game.