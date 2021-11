How the teams have fared so far:

Pakistan: The Babar Azam led unit have looked like serious title contenders this time and they got their tournament off to a flying start with a first-ever victory against India in a World Cup match. Openers Babar and Mohammad Rizwan ensured they knocked off the 152-run target without losing a single wicket as they registered a 10-wicket victory. Pakistan then showed their batting depth as they beat New Zealand by 5 wickets in their next outing. Asif Ali smashing 27* off 12 balls to get them over the line in that game. Asif Ali came up trumps again in their last game against Afghanistan as he smashed four SIXES in the penultimate over, finishing with 25* off 7 balls to record a 5-wicket win.

Namibia: Namibia who are making their maiden bow at the Super 12 stage, got off to a hard-fought 4-wicket win against Scotland in their first outing. They were then given a harsh reality check by Afghanistan who posted 160/5 and then proceeded to restrict Namibia to just 98/9. The Namibian batters struggled against the spin attack of Afghanistan and could face similar issues against a talented Pakistan bowling attack.