Pak minister claims threatening email was sent to New Zealand cricket team from India

Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday alleged that a threatening email to the New Zealand cricket squad that prompted the Kiwis to call off a tour of the country was sent from India.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday, Chaudhry claimed that a fake post was created in August under Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan militant Ehsanullah Ehsan's name which told the New Zealand cricket board and government to refrain from sending the team to Pakistan as it would be "targeted". Despite this, the New Zealand cricket team travelled to Pakistan . However, on the day of the first match New Zealand officials said that their government had concerns of a credible threat and cancelled the tour, he said.

"Pakistan Cricket Board officials, the interior ministry security team, everyone went to them and asked them to share the threat ...

The email was sent from an associated device in India using VPN, showing IP address location of Singapore, Chaudhry said. He said that the same device had 13 other IDs, nearly all of which were Indian names.

"The device used to send the threat to the New Zealand team belonged to India. A fake ID was used but it was sent from Maharashtra," he claimed.

Chaudhry said that New Zealand received threatening emails before it arrived in Pakistan on September 11, including an email sent to the wife of Martin Guptill in which the opening batsman received a death threat.

The information minister said Pakistan’s initial investigations revealed that the device from which an email to Guptill’s wife was sent was also registered in India.

Chaudhry said Pakistan will seek help from the Interpol to probe the matter.

We believe this is a campaign against international cricket, Chaudhry said.

Chaudhry said that the West Indies team was travelling to Pakistan in December. "A threat has already been issued to the team," he claimed, adding that this was also issued via a ProtonMail account. "This is unfortunate. We believe this is a campaign against international cricket. The International Cricket Council (ICC) and other bodies must take notice," he said.

Commenting on England's decision to cancel their tour, Chaudhry said that British High Commissioner Christian Turner had made it clear that the United Kingdom government's advisory for Pakistan was not being changed.

England is scheduled to tour Pakistan for test and limited-overs matches late in 2022 and Turner said he will redouble efforts in advance of England’s Autumn 2022 tour.

He said that PCB chairman Rameez Raja, foreign ministry and Interior ministry would take up the issue at all concerned forums and Pakistan Television would evaluate the financial losses.

"We are working on this and if our legal team permits, we will sue the ECB," he said.

Furthermore, Pakistan has been claiming that India was behind some of the terror attacks in the country recently. India has dismissed these claims as "baseless propaganda" and asked Islamabad to take "credible and verifiable" action against terrorism emanating from its soil instead.

"It is not new for Pakistan to engage in baseless propaganda against India . Pakistan would do well to expend the same effort in setting its own house in order and taking credible and verifiable action against terrorism emanating from its soil and terrorists who have found safe sanctuaries there," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in July. "The international community is well aware of Pakistan's credentials when it comes to terrorism. This is acknowledged by none other than its own leadership, which continues to glorify terrorists like Osama Bin Laden as 'martyrs'," he said.

(With input from agencies.)