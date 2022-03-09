Pacer Sreesanth announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Pace bowler S Sreesanth announced on Wednesday that he will be retiring from all forms of cricket. The announcement ends a career that promised a lot but ended up achieving a little. The controversial and at times feisty bowler took to Twitter to make the announcement.

"For the next generation of cricketers..I have chosen to end my first class cricket career. This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honorable action to take at this time in my life. I ve cherished every moment ," Sreesanth tweeted.

It has been an honor to represent my family, my teammates and the people of India. Nd everyone who loves the game . With much sadness but without regret, I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from the Indian domestic (first class and all formats )cricket ,— Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) March 9, 2022

The 39-year-old bowler was last seen in action in a Ranji game for his state side, Kerala, against Meghalaya. The pacer had also registered for the 2022 IPL Mega auction but went unsold.

Sreesanth made his debut for India in a one-day international against Sri Lanka in Nagpur in 2005. In March 2006, he made his Test debut in the same city against England. He was part of the Indian squads that won the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa and the 2011 Cricket World Cup in India.

Injuries and losses of form meant Sreesanth went in and out of the Indian squad. The mercurial speedster however is infamously remembered for two off-field incidents in the Indian Premier League.

In the first season of the IPL, after a match between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians, Sreesanth was slapped by former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh after a heated exchange between the two players.

Today is a difficult day for me, but it is also a day of reflection and gratitude. Playing for Ecc, Ernakulam district,varies diff. League and tournament teams, Kerala state cricket association,Bcci, Warwickshire county cricket team,Indian airlines cricket team,Bpcl , and ICC — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) March 9, 2022

But the player was dealt a decisive blow when he was among three Rajasthan Royals players arrested in May 2013, along with Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan, for the alleged match-fixing scandal. The BCCI banned him for life for his involvement.

Sreesanth tried hard to make a comeback but his age and the rise of a plethora of fast bowlers in India did not help his cause. Sreesanth finishes with 87 Test wickets, 75 ODI scalps and seven T20I wickets.