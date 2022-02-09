Openers, captains and keepers: What teams need at the IPL mega auction this weekend

With the IPL auctions just days away, ten IPL teams are present in the final stages of conducting mock auctions, each with a wish-list of its own. A quick look at what these teams want in comparison to who’s available on the auction table will provide a fair indicator of the direction that the IPL auctions will take this weekend, and just how big a bid some of these players will end up attracting.

Let's start with a look at the Chennai Super Kings. The IPL champions, having retained MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali, have their priorities straight: buy a top-quality big-hitting opener (to fill Faf Duplessis’ spot), and pick an all-rounder in the pedigree of a Dwayne Bravo or Sam Curran.

The likes of Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner come to mind as the likeliest openers to partner Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top, while Shakib Al Hassan, Chris Jordan, Washington Sundar and Jason Holder are prime candidates for the all-rounder's spot.

While the Delhi Capitals seem more or less sorted with its retentions — Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel — the need for an opener to replace Shikhar Dhawan is a priority. Similarly, Sun Risers Hyderabad too needs an opener to fill a David-Warner-shaped void. Expect IPL 2022 run machine, former South Africa captain and T20 mercenary Faf Duplessis to be in demand as both teams will look to get someone who can slam the ball out of the park.

The Mumbai Indians seem to have ticked off all boxes in the batting department with retentions of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard, with Bumrah as the bowling spearhead. However, it’s a well-known fact that Mumbai Indians’ pacers like to hunt in pairs, and their past picks of Mitchell Johnson, Trent Boult, Coulter-Nile and Malinga are ample testament to that fact.

So, expect one of Pat Cummins, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Fergusson and Kagiso Rabada to go for big money to the Mumbai Indians as Bumrah’s partner in pace. The team needs a wicket-keeper too — budget picks in Dinesh Karthik or Ambati Rayudu (registered as a wicket-keeper at the auctions) could go the Mumbai Indians too.

However, Mumbai isn’t the only one in need of quality pace. Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and the newly christened Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants need pace and need it quick. Luckily enough for them, fast-bowling talent is available in plenty as Josh Hazlewood, Ishant Sharma, Mark Wood, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar could well give Cummins, Shami and Rabada a run for their money and double up as options for teams with smaller purses.

Two teams most definitely need new captains — Royal Challengers Bangalore (after Kohli's resignation), and Kolkata Knight Riders. There are quite a few players who are captaincy material. For many weeks now, several reports have indicated that Shreyas Iyer could go big in the auctions since RCB would look to bid big for him as their next captain, as will KKR.

However, there are other candidates too. Eoin Morgan, despite a poor run of form of late, is still a strong captaincy contender. Jason Holder has captaincy experience too, in addition to being a prime all-rounder for the West Indies. R Ashwin too has captaincy experience after captaining Punjab Kings for an entire season.

There’s no denying that while playing in India, teams need spin to win. In fact, the likes of Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Sun Risers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals have no spin reserves in their squad whatsoever. So, at the auction table, expect these names to go for Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Imran Tahir and top-ranked Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa.