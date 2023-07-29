Online sale of ICC World Cup 2023 tickets likely to start by August 10 : Reports

The board is aiming to finalise the rescheduling of the dates by the 10th of next month so that there will be more clarity. Earlier, Jay Shah in a press conference said that the scheduling will be sorted in the next three to four days.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to roll out online sales of ICC World Cup tickets by August 10. As per the reports, BCCI has sought suggestions from all the associations involved in hosting the mega tournament.

"Three members have written to the ICC for a schedule change. Only the date and timings will be changed, venues will not be changed. If there is a six-day gap between games, we are trying to reduce it to 4-5 days. The picture will be clear in three-four days. Changes will happen in consultation with the ICC," Shah said.

It was reported earlier that the much-awaited India versus Pakistan schedule could be rescheduled as October 15 happens to be the opening day of Navratri celebrations in the city and security officials will be already working overtime.

A change in the schedule of one game is likely to have a domino effect on the overall schedule. There was talk about shifting the game to October 14 but already two games have been scheduled on the day and there can't be a triple header on a single date.

Asked about the rescheduling of the big-ticket World Cup game between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 15, Shah, without referring to the marquee clash, said: "As I have said before, few member boards have written to the ICC and decision will be taken soon."

(With PTI inputs)