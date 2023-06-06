One skin, both countries: Brazil and Spain to play friendly as part of their anti-racism campaign

This move comes in the backdrop of Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr facing racial abuse in the Los Blancos' away match against Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium on May 21. Vinicius, who propelled the Spanish club to their 14th UEFA Champions League title last season, became teary-eyed and emotional on the field as a result of the entire incident.

The Brazilian and Spanish football teams will face each other in a friendly encounter in March 2024 to further an anti-racism campaign named 'One skin, both countries'. The official announcement of the same was made by the football associations of both the countries on Monday.

The game will be conducted in Spain with a vision to reinforce the commitment of both entities against violence in football and in a pursuit to take forward the already good ties between the two nations.

Also Read:

This move comes in the backdrop of Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr facing racial abuse in the Los Blancos' away match against Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium on May 21. Viniscus, who propelled the Spanish club to their 14th UEFA Champions League title last season, became teary-eyed and emotional on the field as a result of the entire incident.

Brazil's football federation (CBF) president Ednaldo Rodrigues said, "This action, in collaboration with my friend Luis Rubiales, will be important to further reinforce the need to fight vehemently against racism in all corners of the planet."

Head-to-Head

Brazil have dominated Spain in their head-to-head encounters so far. They have emerged victorious in five of the nine games that the two teams have played against each other. Spain have won just twice whereas two other matches have resulted in a draw. Despite the rich footballing legacies of both the teams, they last locked horns way back in the FIFA Confederations Cup back in 2013.

Brazil will be further taking forward their anti-racism campaign by playing against Guinea and Senegal later this month.