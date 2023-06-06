One skin, both countries: Brazil and Spain to play friendly as part of their anti-racism campaign

This move comes in the backdrop of Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr facing racial abuse in the Los Blancos' away match against Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium on May 21. Vinicius, who propelled the Spanish club to their 14th UEFA Champions League title last season, became teary-eyed and emotional on the field as a result of the entire incident.

The Brazilian and Spanish football teams will face each other in a friendly encounter in March 2024 to further an anti-racism campaign named 'One skin, both countries'. The official announcement of the same was made by the football associations of both the countries on Monday.

The game will be conducted in Spain with a vision to reinforce the commitment of both entities against violence in football and in a pursuit to take forward the already good ties between the two nations.

