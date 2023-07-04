On this Day in LaLiga history – Looking back at all the major events in the Spanish top-flight in July

As it is the off-season going now, it gives the followers a good chance to dial back the clock and relive some of the most iconic events in the history of the LaLiga that have taken place in June. Here are the examples of a few of them.

The 2023/24 La Liga season will begin from August 11, Friday, and will conclude on May 26, 2024, Sunday. The second-tier of the Spanish league will kick off on the same but will run till June 2, 2024, Sunday. Reigning champions FC Barcelona will kick-off the defence of their 2022/23 title in the Spanish capital against Getafe CF.

2021/22 champions Real Madrid, meanwhile, who were knocked off their title perch by Xavi Hernández's side last season, will start their campaign with a tough away day against Athletic Club at San Mamés in Bilbao.

1

st July: Euro 2012 dominated by the influence of ElClasico (2012)

Spain’s dominance of international football continued through World Cup 2010 up to the next European championships, with a stunning 4-0 victory over Italy on this day in 2012, confirming the coronation of one of world football’s best ever teams.

By this time coach Vicente Del Bosque was making full use of a core of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid players who were dominating LaLiga Santander and the Champions League, with 13 of the 23-man squad drawn from the ElClasico clubs… as were other tournament stars from Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe to Croatia’s Mario Mandzukic and Luka Modric to Germany’s Sami Khedira and Mesut Ozil. The LaLiga influence continued through the tournament with Real Zaragoza, Malaga CF, Sevilla FC and Valencia CF among the other clubs to be represented at the tournament.

2nd July: Beckham becomes the Bernabeu's newest galactico (2003)

The Santiago Bernabeu was packed on this day in 2003 for the unveiling of a very special new signing: David Beckham, presented in the sunshine to thousands of happy fans present and millions more watching around the world. Beckham was then at the peak of his powers, a former Champions League winner with Manchester United and garlanded captain of England.

The midfielder joined fellow Galacticos Zinedine Zidane, Luis Figo, Ronaldo Nazario and Roberto Carlos at the Bernabeu, and quickly struck up a relationship with fans and teammates due to his unselfish work rate and excellent passing and dead ball delivery.

During four seasons in the Spanish capital he made 116 LaLiga Santander appearances, scoring 13 goals and providing 37 assists, winning a LaLiga Santander title and Spanish Super Cup along the way. He is still highly popular back at the Bernabeu, and has been warmly welcomed by former teammates and Real Madrid legends Zidane and Sergio Ramos on his regular visits.

3rd July: Pique comes home to stay (2008)

Gerard Pique’s return to FC Barcelona was always going to happen. Pique had been a colleague in the club’s La Masia academy of Lionel Messi and Cesc Fabregas, but, like the latter, left as a teenager to finish his education in England.

His heart always remained at the Camp Nou, however, where his grandfather had been a club director. Returning aged 21 on this day in 2008, he was ready to take a place in central defence alongside Carles Puyol. With Pep Guardiola also now back as first team coach, Pique won a LaLiga Santander, Champions League and Copa del Rey treble in his first season.

6th July: Santiago Bernabeu packed to bursting for first glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo in Real Madrid shirt (2009)

The Santiago Bernabeu was full to its 81,044 capacity, with many more thousands outside watching on specially erected big screens, to witness Cristiano Ronaldo being presented as Real Madrid’s latest new superstar on this day in 2009.

Arriving from Manchester United as already a global star and reigning Ballon d’Or winner, Cristiano delighted his new team’s fans with a shout of ‘one, two, three, Hala Madrid!’ as he was accompanied in the scorching summer sunlight by club president Florentino Perez and honorary president Alfredo Di Stefano.

The following nine seasons in a Real Madrid shirt saw Cristiano become the club’s all-time record goalscorer with an incredible 311 goals in 292 LaLiga Santander games and win 16 trophies including two LaLiga Santander titles, as well as a host of individual awards including four Ballon d’Ors. The hype and hopes at the presentation had not been misplaced.

8th July: Joao Felix presented as Atletico's new 'pure talent' (2019)

Another Portuguese star was the focus of attention at another unveiling in the Spanish capital almost exactly a decade later, on 8 July 2019, when Atletico de Madrid presented 'pure talent' Joao Felix at the Wanda Metropolitano. The former Benfica starlet was compared at the event to young painters, artists, writers who had also showed the talent and personality to become acknowledged as greats at a young age.

Atletico club president Enrique Cerezo welcomed him to the club, calling his team’s new number seven a “prodigy” who can become a “legend.” His first three seasons with Atletico has seen Joao Felix score 29 goals and provide 15 assists in all competitions as well as winning the 2019/20 LaLiga Santander title. Rojiblanco supporters all around the world are hoping to enjoy his talents for many more seasons to come.

9th July: Zidane presented as Madrid's latest galactico (2001)

Going further back in time, and back to the Santiago Bernabeu, we reach the 9 July 2001, the day another Galactico was presented to adoring Real Madrid fans by president Perez and Di Stefano. Zinedine Zidane was at the peak of his powers when he landed in LaLiga Santander from Juventus, having led France to the previous World Cup and European Championships trophies. The following season saw Zizou hit a stunning winning goal in the Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen.

He was also consistently brilliant for Real Madrid in LaLiga Santander, providing 37 goals and 51 assists in 155 games over the next five seasons, winning the 2002-03 title, while his elegance and vision thrilled many supporters around the world. As coach at the club he also made history, winning 11 titles in two different stints in charge (2016-18 and 2019-21), including 3 Champions League and 2 LaLiga Santander titles.

9th July: Benzema takes the stage (2009)

Continuing the zigzag through the years, we land back at the Bernabeu on the 9 July 2009, as another Frenchman is being presented at the stadium, just two days after Ronaldo's big event. Not quite as many supporters attended, but there was another big crowd to welcome Karim Benzema, just 21 years old but already established as a winner at first club Lyon.

For many years his unselfish play from centre-forward allowed his colleague Cristiano Ronaldo to take centre stage, but the last four seasons have seen Benzema really come into his own as the team’s key attacker, whether scoring himself or assisting a teammate. Now after completing his 13th season with Real Madrid, Benzema’s name in Bernabeu history is assured, and with well over 300 goals he is now the club’s second all-time top goal scorer.

19th July: Granada make history with final day European qualification (2020)

When the 2019/20 season finally reached its conclusion in the middle of July following the post-lockdown return to action, Granada had the chance to make history.

The Andalusian club had only just returned to LaLiga Santander level the season before but entered the 38th and final round of the campaign with the chance of finishing seventh and taking LaLiga’s final Europa League qualification spot.

Other results went their way and Granada took care of their own business, with Diego Martínez’s side thrashing Athletic Club 4-0 through goals from Roberto Soldado, Antonio Puertas, Carlos Fe nández and Ángel Montoro. For the first time in club history, Granada were in Europe.

21st July: Ronaldinho is unveiled at Barcelona (2003)

The 2003 summer transfer market was a significant one for Barcelona, with future Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldinho arriving from PSG.

On 21st July, the Brazilian was presented to the fans at the Camp Nou and 25,000 supporters were at the stadium to see him perform his first tricks and flicks in Blaugrana colours. “I want to make history at this club,” Ronaldinho told the fans. “I want to make this fanbase happy.” Over the coming years, he did exactly that with his goals, assists and wonderous pieces of skill. A historic day in club history.

22nd July: Atlético de Madrid present Jan Oblak (2014)

Flash back to summer 2014. Atlético de Madrid have just won LaLiga Santander and reached the Champions League final, and it seemed impossible to think that anybody could live up to what Thibaut Courtois had achieved between the Atleti posts.

The Belgian had returned to Chelsea after his memorable loan spell and the club signed Slovenian international Jan Oblak as his replacement. “I know that I’ve been brought here to replace Courtois and I’ll give my all to play at the highest level,” Oblak said on his first day. It’s fair to say that he has surpassed all expectations in the seven years since, with five top LaLiga goalkeeper awards in his pocket and a claim to be the world’s best keeper.

24th July: The day that Luis Figo wore white (2000)

Luis Figo’s switch from Barcelona to Real Madrid in 2000 remains to this day one of the most shocking transfers of all time. Barça fans didn’t believe it could actually happen, but on July 24th they and the rest of the world saw Luis Figo presented as a Real Madrid player, donning the famous white jersey.

The photos of Figo holding up a Real Madrid shirt with his name on it have become some of the most iconic images of recent Spanish football history. Figo, by winning seven trophies in five years at the Bernabéu, went on to live up to his price tag.

27th July: Day one of Emery and Villarreal’s perfect partnership (2020)

Villarreal made a bold decision in the summer of 2020, changing coach even after what had been a moderately successful 2019/20 campaign. Unai Emery was brought in and the Basque tactician spoke during his presentation about his lofty aspirations. “Dreams are free and I dream of winning a trophy with Villarreal,” he said. That’s exactly what he went on to do, leading Villarreal to their first major title as they won the 2020/21 Europa League, defeating Manchester United on penalties in the final.

28th July: Van Nistelrooy is unveiled at Real Madrid (2006)

In the summer of 2006, Ruud van Nistelrooy arrived at Real Madrid ready to conquer LaLiga Santander. On the Friday evening of July 28th, the Dutchman was presented at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu alongside club president Ramón Calderón and honorary president Alfredo Di Stéfano.

“It’s a great honour for me to be here, Hala Madrid!” Van Nistelrooy told the fans who had gathered to see his first day in the club’s famous white jersey. He went on to score 64 goals in 96 appearances for Los Blancos.

30th July: Muniain makes his debut aged 16 (2009)

On 30th July 2009, Athletic Club played Young Boys in a Europa League qualifier and history was made in the 59th minute when Iker Muniain was substituted on for his official senior debut, aged just 16 years, seven months and 11 days.

Although Athletic Club lost 1-0 that day, Muniain scored in a 2-1 victory the following week to secure passage to the next round on the away goals rule. From that day as a young boy against Young Boys, Muniain has grown to the point where he is now the club captain.

31st July: Griezmann is welcomed at the Vicente Calderón (2014)