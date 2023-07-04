On this Day in LaLiga history – Looking back at all the major events in the Spanish top-flight in July

As it is the off-season going now, it gives the followers a good chance to dial back the clock and relive some of the most iconic events in the history of the LaLiga that have taken place in June. Here are the examples of a few of them.

The 2023/24 La Liga season will begin from August 11, Friday, and will conclude on May 26, 2024, Sunday. The second-tier of the Spanish league will kick off on the same but will run till June 2, 2024, Sunday. Reigning champions FC Barcelona will kick-off the defence of their 2022/23 title in the Spanish capital against Getafe CF.

2021/22 champions Real Madrid, meanwhile, who were knocked off their title perch by Xavi Hernández’s side last season, will start their campaign with a tough away day against Athletic Club at San Mamés in Bilbao. But, as it is the off-season going now, it gives the followers a good chance to dial back the clock and relive some of the most iconic events in the history of the LaLiga that have taken place in June. Here are the examples of a few of them.