India at Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11, LIVE updates: PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li Badminton Women's Singles Final

Catch all the scores, live updates, reports and medal tally of Day 11 of India at Commonwealth Games 2022 here.
Badminton, Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match
Badminton, Women's Singles Gold Medal match Preview
Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu stayed on course for an elusive gold medal while Lakshya Sen regained his rhythm just in time to enter his maiden final at the Commonwealth Games in Birminghamn on Sunday.
Sindhu rode on her superior technical superiority to outwit Singapore's Yeo Jia Min 21-19 21-17 in a 49-minute contest to reach her second successive final. The Indian had also beaten her in the team event.
The first action of the day will come from the badminton court as India's PV Sindhu will be playing the women's singles gold medal match.
As we build up for the live action on Day 11 of the Commonwealth Games 2022, here is how the CWG 2022 medal tally looks like.
|Position
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Australia
|66
|55
|53
|174
|2
|England
|55
|59
|52
|166
|3
|Canada
|26
|31
|34
|91
|4
|New Zealand
|19
|12
|17
|48
|5
|India
|18
|15
|22
|55
|6
|Scotland
|12
|11
|26
|49
|7
|Nigeria
|12
|9
|14
|35
|8
|Wales
|8
|6
|13
|27
|9
|South Africa
|7
|9
|11
|27
|10
|Northern Ireland
|7
|7
|4
|18
