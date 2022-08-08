Homesports news

India at Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11, LIVE updates: PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li Badminton Women's Singles Final

Catch all the scores, live updates, reports and medal tally of Day 11 of India at Commonwealth Games 2022 here.

  • Badminton, Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match

  • Badminton, Women's Singles Gold Medal match Preview

    Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu stayed on course for an elusive gold medal while Lakshya Sen regained his rhythm just in time to enter his maiden final at the Commonwealth Games in Birminghamn on Sunday.

    Sindhu rode on her superior technical superiority to outwit Singapore's Yeo Jia Min 21-19 21-17 in a 49-minute contest to reach her second successive final. The Indian had also beaten her in the team event.

    "I wanted to control the net much better, but overall and from the back, the defence was very good. That was a really good match before the final," said Sen. Earlier, former world champion Sindhu, who has a silver and a bronze from the 2018 and 2014 editions, was clearly the better player on display as she kept a firm grip on the match.
     
    Sindhu seemed a bit restricted in her movement with the achilles of her left leg strapped. The Singaporean played some good-looking shots to make it 8-4 early on but she allowed the Indian to draw level. Sindhu entered the break with a two-point lead after producing a straight drop.
     
    The Indian depended on her technical acumen, producing the right shots at the right time to surge ahead. Yeo Jia Min was too erratic to put any pressure on the Indian, who moved to 19-12 with a perfect net shot. The Singaporean used her cross court slices to trouble the Indian, making her move diagonally to reduce the gap to 16-19. But a forehand return going to the net from her gave Sindhu three game points, and she converted it on the third attempt.
     
    It turned into a seesaw battle in the second game with the two playing some intense rallies, but Sindhu ensured she had her nose ahead at the interval. A wide return and one going to net put Sindhu two points away from the final. She squandered two match points out of five before unleashing a pitch-perfect body smash to secure her place in the final.
     
     
     

     

  • The first action of the day will come from the badminton court as India's PV Sindhu will be playing the women's singles gold medal match. 

  • As we build up for the live action on Day 11 of the Commonwealth Games 2022, here is how the CWG 2022 medal tally looks like. 

  • Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally

    Position Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    1 Australia 66 55 53 174
    2 England 55 59 52 166
    3  Canada 26 31 34 91
    4 New Zealand 19 12 17 48
    5 India 18 15 22 55
    6 Scotland 12 11 26 49
    7 Nigeria 12 9 14 35
    8 Wales 8 6 13 27
    9 South Africa 7 9 11 27
    10 Northern Ireland 7 7 4 18
  • India at 2022 Commonwealth Games Day 11 Preview
     
     
    India has the scope to win as many as 5 gold medals on Monday. The Indian hockey team, which defeated South Africa 3-2 in the semi-final match on Saturday, will take on the mighty Australians in the final match to clinch the gold medal. The Indian team, which won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, is set to give a tough fight to the Australians in the final match.
     
    Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen defeated Jia Heng Teh of Singapore in three sets 21-10, 18-21, 21-16 to book a place in Monday’s final. In the final match, Sen will play against Malaysia’s Tze Yong to win the men’s singles gold medal.
     
    Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu will battle it out against Michelle Li of Canada in the women’s singles gold medal match on Monday. Sindhu won a straight game 21-19, 21-17 against Yeo Jia Min of Singapore to reach the finals. This is the star shuttler’s second Commonwealth Games final in a row. In 2016, she won the silver at the Rio Olympics, while she bagged the bronze medal in Tokyo.
     
    Legendary paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal will face Liam Pitchford in the final men’s singles table tennis match on Monday. Kamal defeated England’s Paul Drinkhall 4-2 to book a place in the gold medal clash. Meanwhile, Pitchford defeated S. Gnanasekaran 4-1 in the semi-final match to come to the finals
  • Commonwealth Games 2022 India schedule
     
    Here’s a look at the Day 11 schedule for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022:
     
    Badminton:
     
    Women’s Singles Finals: PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li - 1:20 pm
     
    Men’s Singles Finals: Lakshya Sen vs Ng Tze Yong - 2:10 pm
     
    Men’s Doubles Finals: Chirag/Satwik vs Sean Vendy and Ben Lane - 3:00 pm
     
    Table Tennis
     
    Men's Bronze Medal Match: G Sathiyan vs Paul Drinkhal - 3:35 pm
     
    Men's Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Liam Pitchford- 4:25 pm
    Hockey
     
    India vs Australia: 5 pm
     
    The day will end with the closing ceremony that will be held at 12 am (Tuesday).

  • Hello and welcome to the coverage of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

  • Hello and a warm welcome to CNBC TV18.com's coverage of Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 11. 

