Omicron: India's cricket tour of SA tour faces delay, say reports; CSA postpones domestic games

Cricket South Africa has postponed the latest round of matches in the second division of the country’s four-day provincial competition with the emergence of a number of COVID-19 cases. The move comes just two weeks before the start of a scheduled three-match home Test series with India.

NDTV has reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering postponing the tour over fears of the Omicron variant. The BCCI has asked CSA for time to discuss the matter internally and is said it be in favour of postponing the series. India were scheduled to play three Tests, three one-day internationals and four T20 internationals as part of the tour. A decision in this regard is expected by Sunday, and the team's departure -- scheduled via charter flight on December 9 -- may be delayed by a week, according to other reports.

CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith told reporters that no discussions on a postponement had yet taken place.

In South Africa, the provincial cricket sides involved have not been staying in bio-secure environments ahead of the three matches slated to begin today.

Sport in South Africa began to shut down last week following the emergence of the new variant, with travel bans and restrictions on flights leaving rugby teams and golfers scrambling to leave the country.

"In the last couple of days, some positive COVID-19 test results have emerged following team pre-arrival testing sessions," CSA said in a statement.

"Activating the precautionary and preventative measures stipulated in the organisation’s COVID-19 protocols to ensure the health, safety and well-being of all involved is a top priority for CSA."

None of the teams feature players expected to be selected for the Test series against India, which was scheduled due to start in Johannesburg on December 17, but will spark alarm as COVID-19 cases continue to rise sharply in the country.