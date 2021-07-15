Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • sports>
    • Olympics-bound athletes are shining example of Swabhiman Bharat

    Olympics-bound athletes are shining example of Swabhiman Bharat

    Profile image
    By CNBC-TV18 | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Network 18's Initiative – Swabhiman Bharat, presented by ITC is bringing you stories of pride and glory from across the country. The biggest examples of a Swabhiman Bharat are our athletes who have made the nation proud on various global stages.

    Network 18's Initiative – Swabhiman Bharat, presented by ITC is bringing you stories of pride and glory from across the country.
    The biggest examples of a Swabhiman Bharat are our athletes who have made the nation proud on various global stages.
    As our athletes set out on their quest for Tokyo Olympics Glory, Network18 joins the nation in cheering for team India to bring home the laurels.
    PM Modi on Tuesday interacted with the contingent and their families, in an endeavour to motivate them ahead of their participation at the games.
    Watch accompanying video for more.
    (Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
    Tags
    Previous Article

    'Unprecedented' the way Uttar Pradesh controlled second Covid wave, says PM Modi

    Next Article

    Knight Frank report: Home launches and sales rebound in 2021 but stay below 2019 levels

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ONGC117.10 -3.70 -3.06
    Eicher Motors2,664.90 -35.10 -1.30
    M&M780.00 -6.15 -0.78
    Bharti Airtel525.45 -4.60 -0.87
    Grasim1,554.60 -13.20 -0.84
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bharti Airtel525.40 -4.60 -0.87
    M&M780.30 -6.10 -0.78
    Asian Paints2,985.40 -16.60 -0.55
    NTPC120.00 -0.70 -0.58
    Titan Company1,700.10 -11.00 -0.64
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ONGC117.10 -3.70 -3.06
    Eicher Motors2,664.90 -35.10 -1.30
    M&M780.00 -6.15 -0.78
    Bharti Airtel525.45 -4.60 -0.87
    Grasim1,554.60 -13.20 -0.84
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bharti Airtel525.40 -4.60 -0.87
    M&M780.30 -6.10 -0.78
    Asian Paints2,985.40 -16.60 -0.55
    NTPC120.00 -0.70 -0.58
    Titan Company1,700.10 -11.00 -0.64

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.5375-0.0450-0.06
    Euro-Rupee88.17800.05500.06
    Pound-Rupee103.40600.21900.21
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67810.0000-0.00
    View More