Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • sports>
    • Olympics: Australia hammers India 7-1 in men's hockey

    Olympics: Australia hammers India 7-1 in men's hockey

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Tokyo Olympics: India's lone goal came from the sticks of Dilpreet Singh in the 34th minute.

    Olympics: Australia hammers India 7-1 in men's hockey
    The Indian men's hockey team was thrashed 1-7 by world no.1 Australia in its second Pool A match of the Tokyo Olympics here on Sunday. Australia looked dominant from the onset and scored through Daniel Beale (10th minute), Joshua Beltz (26th), Andrew Flynn Ogilvie (23rd), Jeremy Hayward (21st), Blake Govers (40th, 42nd) and Tim Brand (51st) to post their second consecutive win at the Games.
    India's lone goal came from the sticks of Dilpreet Singh in the 34th minute. India had earlier defeated New Zealand 3-2 in their opening fixture on Saturday.
    The Manpreet Singh-led side will next play Spain on Tuesday.
    Tags
    Next Article

    Olympics: Boxer Mary Kom storms into round of 16; Manika Batra advances in TT women's singles

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Motors295.55 -7.00 -2.31
    Grasim1,549.50 -32.55 -2.06
    Larsen1,611.75 -30.40 -1.85
    Adani Ports680.05 -11.75 -1.70
    Tech Mahindra1,131.00 -17.60 -1.53
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Larsen1,612.00 -29.55 -1.80
    HUL2,359.25 -19.40 -0.82
    Reliance2,105.20 -15.80 -0.74
    Asian Paints3,083.20 -21.25 -0.68
    NTPC118.50 -0.80 -0.67
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Motors295.55 -7.00 -2.31
    Grasim1,549.50 -32.55 -2.06
    Larsen1,611.75 -30.40 -1.85
    Adani Ports680.05 -11.75 -1.70
    Tech Mahindra1,131.00 -17.60 -1.53
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Larsen1,612.00 -29.55 -1.80
    HUL2,359.25 -19.40 -0.82
    Reliance2,105.20 -15.80 -0.74
    Asian Paints3,083.20 -21.25 -0.68
    NTPC118.50 -0.80 -0.67

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.4000-0.0600-0.08
    Euro-Rupee87.5450-0.0830-0.09
    Pound-Rupee102.3880-0.0780-0.08
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6730-0.0030-0.44
    View More