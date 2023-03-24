English
Watch: Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra grooves to 'Bijlee Bijlee' at Indian Sports Honours

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 24, 2023 3:00:02 PM IST (Published)

Neeraj Chopra was seen dancing to the Punjabi song “Bijlee Bijlee" with the digital content creator Ruhee Dosani, music producer Yashraj Mukhate and Dipraj Jadhav.

The fourth edition of the Indian Sports Honours, which was held in Mumbai on Thursday, was the gathering of the Bollywood stars and the celebrities from the sporting world. Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra added the glitz to the evening with his impressive dance moves.

Chopra could be seen dancing to the Punjabi song “Bijlee Bijlee" with the digital content creator Ruhee Dosani, music producer Yashraj Mukhate and Dipraj Jadhav.
 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Several Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma were also present at the event.
Chopra also shared his personal life experience and said that hard work, perseverance and dedication led him to become an Olympic gold medalist
 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Indian Sports Honours (@indiansportshonours)

Actor Neha Dhupia also shared a picture from the event with Neeraj Chopra saying, “Our golden boy”.
Also Read: BTS star Jimin's 'Like Crazy' music video out, crosses 3 million views within 3 hours
The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group (RPSG), in collaboration with the Virat Kohli Foundation, presents the Indian Sports Honours to outstanding sports personalities of the nation. The award was established in 2017.
This occasion celebrates and recognises the sportsmanship spirit. Top athletes from across the country were honoured during this event based on their performances between January 2021 and February 2023.
Neeraj Chopra won India's first Olympic gold medal in track-and-field in August 2021. At the Olympic Games in Tokyo, he made his best throw of 87.58 metre in his second try to win gold for India. After Abhinav Bindra, he is now the second Indian to earn a gold medal in an individual event at the Olympics.
With a season-best throw of 86.47 metre in 2018, he won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. The same year, he also set a personal best of 87.43 metre at the Diamond League in Doha. With a throw of 88.06 metre on August 27, Neeraj won the Asian Games gold medal.
Neeraj Chopra was conferred with the Arjuna Award in 2018 and the Vishisht Seva Medal in 2020 for excellence in sports.
Also Read: 1 year since RRR release: Check total box office collection and international awards it has won
