Odisha woman cricketer Rajashree Swain found dead in forest near Cuttack

By Anand Singha  Jan 13, 2023 10:14:57 PM IST (Published)

Odisha's Rajashree Swain had been missing since January 11. On Thursday, her coach filed a missing complaint to the Mangalabag police station.

Odisha's Rajashree Swain, a woman cricket player, was found dead on Friday in a dense forest close to Cuttack city. According to authorities. Swain, who had been missing since January 11, was discovered hanging from a tree in the Gurudijhatia forest in Athagarh, according to Pinak Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Police in Cuttack.

On Thursday, her coach filed a missing complaint to the Mangalabag police station. A case of an unnatural death will be registered with Gurudijhatia police station, he informed.
Police have not yet established what caused her death. However, her family claimed that she was murdered "as the body bore injury marks and her eyes were damaged."
Also read: Kanjhawala case: FSL submits blood sample report of accused persons to police
Swain's scooter was found abandoned near the forest, and her phone was switched off. The investigation will look into all possible angles, according to the police.
According to her family, the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) hosted a training camp in the Bajrakabati region for about 25 female cricketers in preparation for an upcoming national-level competition that would take place in Puducherry. All of them were staying in a hotel in the locality.
On January 10, the Odisha state women's cricket squad was unveiled; however, Swain was unable to reach the final lineup. The next day, the players went to a cricket ground in the Tangi region to practise, but Rajashree told her coach she was going to Puri to see her father, police informed.
Also read: Delhi Police says 'no criminality' found against Alt News co-founder Zubair in case of threatening minor
(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
