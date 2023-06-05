Odisha Train Accident: Virender Sehwag pledges to sponsor education for children of the deceased

Virender Sehwag was one amongst the many sportspersons who publicly expressed their thoughts and prayers with respect to the whole situation. Virat Kohli, Neeraj Chopra, Abhinav Bindra, Sania Mirza and VVS Laxman headlined the list of star athletes who wrote their two bits about the accident on their respective social media handles.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has offered to look after the education of the children of the people who passed away in the Balasore train tragedy in Odisha on Friday. “In this hour of grief, the least I can do is to take care of the education of children of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident. I offer such children free education at Sehwag International School’s boarding facility,” the 44-year-old tweeted.



He further mentioned, "Also salute all the brave men and women who have been at the forefront of the rescue operations and the medical team and volunteers who have been voluntarily donating blood. We are together in this."

275 people lost their lives in the accident that was caused by the collision of three trains, namely: the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, the Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express and a goods train.

Meanwhile, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has suggested a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the entire episode. Earlier on Sunday, he had claimed that the root cause for the accident had been recognised. Vaishnaw mentioned that the people responsible for the same have also been identified. However, he refrained from getting into the details and instead asked for time until the report comes out.

Immediately after the news broke out, Sehwag had taken to Twitter to offer condolences as well. “Extremely sad hearing about this tragic train accident involving Coromandel Express in Odisha. Condolences to all families who have lost their loved ones and prayers for quick recovery of those injured,” the ex-India international wrote.



