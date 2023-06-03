Odisha Train Accident: Virat Kohli, Neeraj Chopra amongst Indian sports stars to express condolences on tragic incident

Meanwhile, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the rescue operation of the derailment of the Coromondel Express and the accident that followed has rounded off. The restoration work of the same has begun already.
At least 261 people have passed away whereas over 900 were left injured due to the three-train collision in Balasore in Odisha last evening. The Coromandel Shalimar Express derailed and clashed with a goods train and the Yesvantpur-Howrah Superfast ran into the derailed coaches to bring about this accident in the eastern state. Condolences have been pouring in for the deceased and the injured ever since the news broke out on Friday.
Here is the how the Indian sports fraternity has reacted to the entire situation.
Virat Kohli
Neeraj Chopra
Sania Mirza
VVS Laxman
Virender Sehwag
Harbhajan Singh
Yuvraj Singh
Abhinav Bindra
Babita Phogat
Shreyas Iyer
Gautam Gambhir
Irfan Pathan
Indian Super League
Meanwhile, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the rescue operation of the derailment of the Coromondel Express and the accident that followed has rounded off. The restoration work of the same has begun already.
Vaishnaw assured that the incident will be investigated thoroughly so that such events do not occur going forward. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had earlier tweeted that two teams of doctors from AIIMS Bhubaneshwar have been sent to Balasore and Cuttack to provide assistance in the relief operations underway in the rail accident site.
Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, where he was brief over the entire situation. He was subsequently scheduled to leave for Odisha and visit Balasore and Cuttack on Saturday.
