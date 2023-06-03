English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeOdisha Train Accident: Virat Kohli, Neeraj Chopra amongst Indian sports stars to express condolences on tragic incident News

Odisha Train Accident: Virat Kohli, Neeraj Chopra amongst Indian sports stars to express condolences on tragic incident

Odisha Train Accident: Virat Kohli, Neeraj Chopra amongst Indian sports stars to express condolences on tragic incident
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Tarkesh Jha  Jun 3, 2023 2:55:36 PM IST (Published)

Meanwhile, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the rescue operation of the derailment of the Coromondel Express and the accident that followed has rounded off. The restoration work of the same has begun already. 

At least 261 people have passed away whereas over 900 were left injured due to the three-train collision in Balasore in Odisha last evening. The Coromandel Shalimar Express derailed and clashed with a goods train and the Yesvantpur-Howrah Superfast ran into the derailed coaches to bring about this accident in the eastern state. Condolences have been pouring in for the deceased and the injured ever since the news broke out on Friday.

Here is the how the Indian sports fraternity has reacted to the entire situation.
Virat Kohli
Neeraj Chopra
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X