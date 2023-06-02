Odisha Reliance Foundation Athletics High Performance Centre athletes bag 7 medals to shine at 3rd Khelo India University Games

Pragyan Prasanti Sahu won a gold in Women's 100m hurdles in 13.63 seconds. Sushmita Tigga struck gold in Women's 3000m Steeplechase with a timing of 10:42.43. Manisha Merel grabbed a gold medal in Women's Long Jump with a jump of 6m. Laluprasad Bhoi and Abhishek Dalabehera finished with a silver (10.60) and bronze (10.72) in Men's 100m respectively. Swadhin Majhi won a silver in Men’s High Jump by clearing 2.11m. Moumita Mondal clinched a silver in Women’s Long Jump with 5.87m.

Reliance Foundation's seven-strong contingent shone brightly at the 3rd Khelo India University Games 2023 in Uttar Pradesh by winning a total of seven medals.

Martin Owens, Head Coach, Odisha Reliance Foundation Athletics High Performance Center, said, “The athletes have performed very well in the 3rd Khelo India University Games 2023. They have pushed themselves hard during the training sessions, which resulted in them achieving success. We had seven athletes participating in the competition and all of them returned with a fantastic podium finish.”

Pragyan Prasanti Sahu made an outstanding comeback with a gold in the 100m hurdles event with a timing of 13.63 seconds after her impressive performance in the recently concluded Senior Federation Cup in Ranchi. Abhishek Dalabehera finished third in the 100m and also breached the qualifying time for the Inter-State Athletics Championships in Bhubaneshwar, which will be held later this month.