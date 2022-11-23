The Poland captain was brought down inside the area and after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check was awarded with a penalty in the 58th minute. However, Mexico keeper Guillermo Ochoa went the right way and parried the striker's shot to safety.

Poland and Mexico were stuck in a stalemate during their FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C opener at Stadium 974 on Tuesday, November 22 when Robert Lewandowski was awarded a glorious opportunity to break the deadlock from the spot.

The Poland captain was brought down inside the area and after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check was awarded with a penalty in the 58th minute. However, Mexico keeper Guillermo Ochoa went the right way and parried the striker's shot to safety.

It turned out to be a crucial save as Mexico failed to score and the game ended in a goalless draw. Both sides were quite complacent in the final third and failed to apply the final touches. The only real chance of the match was when Poland were awarded the penalty, which was not awarded initially.

VAR played a part again as the referee was asked to refer to the on-field screen and saw Lewandowski's shirt being pulled by Hector Moreno. After seeing the replay, the referee pointed straight to the spot and booked Moreno for impeding the Polish striker.

From the spot, Lewandowski went low towards the right side and Ochoa faked a movement to his right before diving left quickly to push the ball away. Including the penalty, Poland could only put two shots on target in the entire game. The second on-target attempt came in the 94th minute via Jakub Kaminski.

Moreno picked up a booking for giving away the penalty but apart from that the defender was solid in defence alongside Cesar Montes. Edson Alvarez was also impressive in midfield as this trio played a vital role in keeping the Polish attackers at bay.

Poland were ineffective from the flanks that left Lewandowski secluded in attack. The miss also extended Lewandowski's wait for his first FIFA World Cup goal.

The striker is the all-time top goalscorer for the Polish national football team with 76 goals, including nine in their World Cup Qualifiers, but is yet to find the net in the World Cup Finals.

This is the second game that has ended goalless today as Denmark and Tunisia also played out a 0-0 draw earlier. Next up for Mexico is a game against wounded Argentina while Poland will go head-to-head with Saudi Arabia.

Watch the save and fans' reaction here: