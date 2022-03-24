O Captain, My Captain! As MS Dhoni quits as CSK skipper, here's a look back at his glory years

In the words of commentator Harsha Bhogle, the expression ‘end of an era’ is often used “very loosely”. Be that as it may, I wonder what else would suffice as an adequate descriptor of Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s departure from the Chennai Super Kings captaincy.

What better expression does one use to hark the inimitably balmy nights of anticipation, lost fingernails and pure euphoria as Captain Cool pulled off one run chase after another? How do you describe a historic four-trophy heist in words that don’t allude to what can only be called a golden decade of T20 cricket?

That is probably why Bhogle himself admits that Dhoni giving up the captaincy is truly the end of an era, clichés notwithstanding, for the millions of CSK fans who have made Dhoni our own, while we lent him our home.

We use the expression "end of an era" very loosely sometimes. But Dhoni giving up the captaincy of @ChennaiIPL is truly the end of an era for all those loyal fans with whom he forged a relationship of the kind very few have. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 24, 2022

I remember the day Dhoni was made CSK captain, in January 2008. I had turned 18 on the day of the auction and some friends and I were out for coffee at the local ‘Barista’. Back then, our phones were colour-display Nokias with cameras -- if we could afford them -- and GPRS internet meant that we had better things to do than be online all the time. So, the news of Dhoni as captain had to wait until we got back home and tuned into the nightly news bulletin. To this day, the excitement about having India’s hot new T20 star captain your home team rings true.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot during an IPL game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Johannesburg, South Africa, in this May 23, 2009, file photo. (Image: Reuters). Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot during an IPL game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Johannesburg, South Africa, in this May 23, 2009, file photo. (Image: Reuters).

We lost the IPL that year. Shane Warne, Sohail Tanvir, Graeme Smith and Yusuf Pathan were just too good for CSK. But if I close my eyes, I can recall the expressionless ice-man in Dhoni: unperturbed, unworried and non-hassled. Almost as if he knew that this was merely the start of a legacy that he was going to build.

Barring the 2009 season, the years that followed were nothing short of a fairytale for CSK. The team produced T20 superstars in Michael Hussey, Dwayne Bravo and Albie Morkel, gave re-birth to a talent like Suresh Raina, and successfully acquired and groomed a diamond in the rough called Ravindra Jadeja. Each of these outcomes had the Dhoni stamp of approval. For it was by now well-known that Dhoni was CSK and vice-versa.

The team won back-to-back IPL championships in 2010 and 2011. If Dhoni the two-time World Cup winning captain wasn’t enough to convince the cricketing world about his leadership prowess, Dhoni the IPL champion had arrived.

What many don’t notice -- and you could possibly forgive them for looking past it given the silverware collected and match-winners on demand -- is that Dhoni often sacrificed his own batting for the sake of the team. At a time when he was a quality number 3 batsman, Captain Cool would often demote himself to promote a red-hot batting heavyweight in form. Oftentimes, MSD would end up batting at number 6 or 7, where all he had was a few balls to whack around. And yet, his IPL batting was the stuff of legends.

Who can forget his five sixes off Thisara Perera in the Champions League of 2013 as he scored 63 off just 19 balls? Or the match-winning 75 off 46 balls against Rajasthan Royals as late as 2019 -- when he was past his prime -- propelling the team to an eight-run victory? Or the iconic 54 off 29 balls against Kings XI Punjab in 2010 scored in a must-win match in Dharamshala to enter the playoffs?

That last knock was truly memorable, for it also betrayed a human and expressive side to the otherwise icy demeanour that went before Dhoni. With CSK requiring 16 to win off 6 balls, Punjab’s Irfan Pathan came in to bowl. By this time, Dhoni had been sufficiently criticised for leaving matches too late. All it took was four balls for one of India’s greatest finishers to close the game, scoring 18 runs off Pathan’s first four deliveries. Unable to contain raw emotion, Dhoni punched himself over and over, as a jubilant Albie Morkel ran in to embrace his captain. CSK won the IPL that year and Dhoni became a two-time champion.

It’s easy to be distracted by Dhoni’s superhuman batting and astute captaincy, and not realise in turn that several Indian bowlers owe their India careers to the man. Many forget that CSK has in fact been a bowling factory par excellence.

Indian Test legend R Ashwin began at CSK, and went on to play a starring role in the IPL Finals of 2011 while scalping RCB’s opening bulwarks in Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal. A spinner bowling in the power-play was still relatively new, but trust Dhoni trust Ashwin to getting the job done. The latter would go on to represent India in multiple T20 World Cups, bowling in the power-play, and pick up 443 test wickets (and counting) after that stint.

India’s best all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja became a CSK star before playing tests and limited-overs cricket for India. Some might remember the awkward phase in his career when many did not know if he was a batsman who could bowl, or vice-versa. All it took was MS Magic to ensure that Jadeja was given a clear-cut mandate — 4 overs in every T20 game with batting exploits if required. Jadeja would become a tailor-made bowling all-rounder soon after, with his batting improving by leaps and bounds in the years to come.

Several Indian fast-bowlers owe their India careers to Dhoni. Pace talent in Sudeep Tyagi, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar — cut their teeth at CSK under the tutelage of Dhoni before going on to wear the India jersey. And who can forget Mohit Sharma, the purple-cap holder from CSK’s 2017 season before playing for India, for albeit a short stint?

That’s not to say Dhoni the captain was above criticism. The last few years have seen many pundits point out how CSK kills young talent. Tamil Nadu wonder kids Sai Kishore, C Haris Nishanth and N Jagadeesan have warned the CSK bench for several seasons now. Much before them, state batting prodigy Baba Aparajith confessed to being “disappointed” at warming the CSK bench for three whole years, and Dhoni’s Rising Pune Super Giant bench for two more. Experience over youthful exuberance has been the formula in recent times, often to less-than-desirable outcomes.

However, captain Dhoni and his ageing CSK squad stunned the cricketing world in 2021 when they won the IPL for the fourth time. A quick look at the statistics could well make for a case for the oldest team to have won the tournament. Almost instantly, that criticism didn’t matter anymore. Dhoni was to win tournaments, and didn’t care for whether it took wily foxes or young legs to bring home the results, as long as these results read ‘win’.

Dhoni was a complete cricketer and an even more complete cricketing captain. His departure from CSK truly marks the end of an era -- one that saw euphoria and heartbreak in equal measure, dealt with frustrations, and lived for the joy of the game.

We will miss you, MS. We will miss the chants ‘ Dhoni, Dhoni!’ when you would walk out, adjust those gloves and take strike. Come IPL summers, we will miss the icy cool demeanour amid the unforgiving Chennai humidity. We will miss your suspenseful batting and heart-stopping run-chases. You always will be the original IPL great, the best captain we had.

Also read |