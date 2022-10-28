New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup Super 12 Match: Preview, betting odds, fantasy picks and where to watch live

By Ravi P Sharma

Mini New Zealand will look to consolidate their position at the top of the points table in Group 1 while Sri Lanka would love to cause another upset as the Kiwis are favourites to win this encounter at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 29.

Things are getting very complicated for Group 1 in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. And it’s a big match on Saturday, October 29 between table-toppers New Zealand and a side placed at the fifth position, Sri Lanka, at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

After thumping Australia in their tournament opener by 89 runs, the Black Caps had to settle with one point as their next match against Afghanistan was washed out. The side looks in top-form with minimal slip-ups. Batter Daryl Mitchell has been declared fit and it would be interesting to see if he returns to the playing XI. It would be an exciting contest between Kiwi openers Finn Allen and Devon Conway against the Lankan spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga. New Zealand batting unit looks absolutely settled and spinners Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi are expected to make inroads in the Lankan batting. The Kiwis would want to get two more points to almost seal their semifinal berth.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have had a roller-coaster ride so far in the tournament. After getting beaten by minnows Namibia in the opening match of the T20 WC, they managed to get their act together and qualify for the Super 12. The Lankan tigers then registered a clinical 9-wicket win over Ireland in the Super 12 match but faltered against Australia in the last match. They will be looking to regroup and don’t lose out on further points, with rain expected to have a final say in the fortunes of the teams of Group 1. But injuries galore are the main problem for Sri Lanka right now. They’ve had six players injured in less than two weeks’ time. They would be hoping for a resurrected performance in Sydney and no more injuries for sure.

After a double washout at the MCG on Friday, October 28, fans will get full cricketing action on Saturday as it’s a bright and sunny day. As far as the result is concerned, nobody can guess as this has been a tournament of upsets. Do we have another one on the cards at the SCG?

Form Guide (last five matches)

New Zealand: W-L-W-W- NR

Sri Lanka: L-W-W-W-L

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (Head to Head)

Matches played: 19

New Zealand: 10

Sri Lanka: 8

NR: 1

Pitch

The SCG pitch does favour the batters and would have lot of runs in store. But it also assists spinners and slower bowlers. So a good contest is expected between bat and ball!

Weather conditions

It’s a bright and sunny day in Sydney on Saturday, with no rain whatsoever! The temperatures will hover between 24° C to 12° C.

Possible XIs

New Zealand possible XI

Devon Conway (WK), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (C), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Sri Lanka possible XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara

Top Fantasy Pick suggestions

Batters: Kane Williamson, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Daryl Mitchell

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

All-rounders: Dasun Shanaka, James Neesham

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

Betting Odds (bet365)

New Zealand: 1.39

Sri Lanka: 2.92

Where to watch

The match begins at 1:30 PM IST. In India, the match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. Online viewers can follow the live action via Disney+Hotstar.