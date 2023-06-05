Novak Djokovic shares heartfelt message for Rafael Nadal after his surgery

Novak Djokovic, who has recently entered the 2023 French Open quarterfinal, shared a very emotional message for Nadal and wished for his speedy recovery.
Novak Djokovic poured his heart out to give encouragement to Rafael Nadal who just underwent surgery to check his left psoas muscle. Nadal begins his rehabilitation as he aims to return to professional tennis in 2024. Djokovic, who has recently entered the 2023 French Open quarterfinal, shared a very emotional message for Nadal and wished for his speedy recovery.
The Serbian star touched upon his elbow surgery in 2018 to explain how he can relate to the complications that a surgery brings in an athlete's life.
"It was his birthday yesterday, and he announced that he got his surgery. I got one surgery in my career on the elbow, and I know how hard it is to get back. It's just one of those things that you don't want any athlete to go through," Djokovic said.
Talking about his fellow friend and athlete, Djokovic said that Nadal is one of the greatest legends of tennis and his health is important for the sports fraternity. "I think that he's so important for our game on and off the court, one of the greatest legends of tennis in the history of the game. We want to see healthy Rafa, no question about it, playing for what he announced his last season. You know, hopefully, he's gonna be able to do that," he said.
Nadal incurred a hip injury during Australian Open second-round match in January, which made him take a break for six weeks. However, his recovery got prolonged for longer and eventually, he had to withdraw from French Open as no medical effort helped him get back to the court. Nadal took on to his social media where he shared his picture on Instagram and mentioned that he had an arthroscopic procedure on his hip and told his fans that it will take around five months to recover.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
World Environment Day | This is why it's key to navigate El Nino through water conservation and sustainable practices
Jun 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
World Environment Day | Extreme heat, floods and crop failures — here's why India should act soon against climate change
Jun 5, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
World Environment Day | Here're some strategies to end plastic pollution before it destroys our wonderful blue planet
Jun 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Leaders Speak | Generative AI — our new and increasingly intelligent co-worker
Jun 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read