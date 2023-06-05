Novak Djokovic shares heartfelt message for Rafael Nadal after his surgery

Novak Djokovic, who has recently entered the 2023 French Open quarterfinal, shared a very emotional message for Nadal and wished for his speedy recovery.

Novak Djokovic poured his heart out to give encouragement to Rafael Nadal who just underwent surgery to check his left psoas muscle. Nadal begins his rehabilitation as he aims to return to professional tennis in 2024. Djokovic, who has recently entered the 2023 French Open quarterfinal, shared a very emotional message for Nadal and wished for his speedy recovery.

The Serbian star touched upon his elbow surgery in 2018 to explain how he can relate to the complications that a surgery brings in an athlete's life.

"It was his birthday yesterday, and he announced that he got his surgery. I got one surgery in my career on the elbow, and I know how hard it is to get back. It's just one of those things that you don't want any athlete to go through," Djokovic said.

Talking about his fellow friend and athlete, Djokovic said that Nadal is one of the greatest legends of tennis and his health is important for the sports fraternity. "I think that he's so important for our game on and off the court, one of the greatest legends of tennis in the history of the game. We want to see healthy Rafa, no question about it, playing for what he announced his last season. You know, hopefully, he's gonna be able to do that," he said.