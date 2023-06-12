Novak Djokovic seals record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam with French Open 2023 victory

Novak Djokovic battled boos repeatedly during the course of his French Open campaign this time around. However, he rose to the occasion when needed and first defeated World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final before triumphing over Casper Ruud in style to top the charts of men players with most Grand Slam titles in the history of the game.

Serbian star Novak Djokovic defeated fourth seeded Casper Ruud 7-6, 6-3, 7-5 in straight sets to emerge victorious in the Men’s Singles grand finale of the French Open 2023. Djokovic has thus won a record 23rd Grand Slam, which is the most by any male player in the history of the sport. Accordingly, he has surpassed Spaniard Rafael Nadal’s 22 Grand Slam wins. Ruud gave Djokovic a tough fight in the first and the third sets.

The first set was levelled at 6-6 before the Serb won the tiebreaker emphatically to gain a lead in the proceedings. He followed it up with a 6-3 win the second set before rounding off a convincing victory with a 7-5 finish to the third and decisive set.

Also Read: