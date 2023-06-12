CNBC TV18
Novak Djokovic returns to the No. 1 spot in ATP rankings with his 23rd Slam title at the French Open

By CNBCTV18.COM  Jun 12, 2023 5:00:58 PM IST (Published)

Novak Djokovic returned to No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday, replacing Carlos Alcaraz there, after winning the French Open for a men's-record 23rd Grand Slam title.

Djokovic now will add to the record he already held for the most weeks leading the tennis rankings — men's or women's — since the computerized system was set up a half-century ago.
“So, of course, when you talk about history, people mostly talk about the Grand Slams won or the amount of time you spent at the No. 1 rankings," Djokovic said. "I have managed to break the records in both of these statistics, which is amazing.”
