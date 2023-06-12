Novak Djokovic returns to the No. 1 spot in ATP rankings with his 23rd Slam title at the French Open

Djokovic now will add to the record he already held for the most weeks leading the tennis rankings — men's or women's — since the computerized system was set up a half-century ago.“So, of course, when you talk about history, people mostly talk about the Grand Slams won or the amount of time you spent at the No. 1 rankings," Djokovic said. "I have managed to break the records in both of these statistics, which is amazing.”

