By Reuters | IST (Updated)
Novak Djokovic, who had declined to reveal his COVID-19 vaccination status, said he was unsure whether he would compete at the Grand Slam due to concerns over Australia's quarantine rules.

Novak Djokovic receives COVID-19 vaccination exemption to participate in Australian Open
World number one Novak Djokovic said on Tuesday he would defend his Australian Open title at Melbourne Park this month after receiving a medical exemption from getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
Djokovic, who had declined to reveal his COVID-19 vaccination status, said previously that he was unsure whether he would compete at the Grand Slam due to concerns over Australia's quarantine rules.
"I've spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I'm heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let's go 2022," the Serbian player said on Instagram.
