Novak Djokovic opts out of Toronto tournament after Wimbledon final; here's why

Toronto’s Sobeys Stadium will host the men’s side of the national tennis championship from August 3 to August 13. The women’s side will be at Montreal’s IGA Stadium at the same time.

Tennis Canada announced that Novak Djokovic has pulled out of Toronto tournament after his loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final . The 23-time Grand Slam champion faced the most challenging final after 2019 at the Center Court where the No. 1 seed Spanish star tennis player Alcaraz stole the show.

“I have always enjoyed my time in Canada but after speaking with my team, we believe this is the right decision to take. I would like to thank Karl Hale, the tournament director, for understanding this decision. I really hope I can return to Canada and Toronto in the coming years to play in front of great fans there.” said Djokovic, who has won the National Bank Open four times.

Due to the fatigue from the last championship tour, the 36-year-old has decided to take a break from the tournament this year and hopes to return back soon.

American Christopher Eubanks will gain automatic entry into the main draw as Djokovic’s replacement. Eubanks is fresh off a surprising quarterfinal run at Wimbledon, where he beat No. 5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 12 seed Cam Norrie en route to the final eight.

“Of course, we’re disappointed that Novak won’t be playing at the National Bank Open this year,” Hale said. “He’s an incredible player and one we know our fans were eager to watch at Sobeys Stadium.

“He will be missed but we still have a long list of sensational players confirmed for this year’s event, including 41 of the top 42 players in the world.”

(with AP inputs)