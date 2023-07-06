CNBC TV18
Novak Djokovic joins Roger Federer and Serena Williams to win 350 Grand Slam matches
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 6, 2023 11:07:01 AM IST (Published)

The developments at Wimbledon included Novak Djokovic joining Roger Federer and Serena Williams as the only players in tennis history to win 350 Grand Slam matches.

The developments at Wimbledon included Novak Djokovic joining Roger Federer and Serena Williams as the only players in tennis history to win 350 Grand Slam matches; a runner-up two years ago, Karolina Pliskova, exiting in the first round against a qualifier; a player seeded No. 8, Maria Sakkari, taking the opening set 6-0 but managing to lose.

Ho-hum. Those turned out to be among the least unusual happenings around the All England Club on Day 3 of this year's tournament on Wednesday. That's because so much of the buzz around the place concerned protests and, yes, rain.
Three environmental activists were arrested for interrupting matches by making their way onto court to toss orange confetti — hidden in boxes for 1,000-piece Centre Court puzzles sold at the tournament merchandise shops — and attract attention to an anti-oil organization.
