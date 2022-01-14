Novak Djokovic faces deportation as Australian government revokes Tennis star's visa 2nd time

Tennis star Novak Djokovic is facing deportation after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time on Friday. The decision, which comes just days ahead of the Australian Open, would mean that he will not be able to participate in the tournament unless an unlikely legal victory comes to his rescue.

The Serbian sports star, who is looking to win his 21st Grand Slam title, has approached the Australian judiciary in his bid to avoid deportation from the country.

Australian authorities had earlier cancelled his visa as he was not vaccinated against COVID-19 . A vocal opponent of vaccine mandates, Djokovic had declined to reveal his vaccination status or reason for seeking a medical exemption for sidestepping Australia's vaccine rules.

He broke his silence on Saturday by filing a legal challenge saying he was granted an exemption due to contracting and recovering from the virus in December.

The Australian government, however, questioned his claimed exemption saying non-citizens had no right of guaranteed entry into the country. It also stressed that even if Djokovic wins the case, the government reserved the right to detain him again and deport him.

Djokovic's cause was further hurt when reports emerged that he was in Serbia in the two weeks before flying to the Australian Open from Spain, contradicting the information contained in his immigration declaration on arrival in Melbourne.

