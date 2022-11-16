Novak Djokovic crushes Russian Rublev to reach last four at ATP Finals

Rublev, who like Djokovic had won his opening match at the year-ender, capitulated when serving to stay in the opener, losing the set as Djokovic thumped a backhand return winner.
The Serbian tennis player was detained in January after he refused to receive the Covid vaccine. Despite winning a successful judicial challenge, he was deported from the nation ten days later.
The nation has some of the harshest pandemic restrictions in the world, earning it the nickname "Fortress Australia" at times. Covid cases were on the rise when Djokovic landed in Australia in January, and government regulations demanded that everyone entering the country be immunised unless they had a legitimate medical exemption.
His visa was revoked and he was immediately barred from entering the nation for three years, according to the administration, who claimed that he did not match the entrance requirements.
The BBC has verified that Immigration Minister Andrew Giles, whose administration took office in May, has lifted the prohibition and is prepared to issue Mr. Djokovic a visa.
The head of Tennis Australia, Craig Tiley, expressed confidence earlier on Tuesday that Djokovic will participate in the Open the following year. "I know Novak wants to come and play and to get back to competing," he told the Australian Associated Press. "He loves Australia and it's where he's had the best success."