Novak Djokovic crushes Russian Rublev to reach last four at ATP Finals

Rublev, who like Djokovic had won his opening match at the year-ender, capitulated when serving to stay in the opener, losing the set as Djokovic thumped a backhand return winner.

Novak Djokovic clinched his spot in the ATP Finals' final four with a decisive 6-4, 6-1 victory against Russian Andrey Rublev at the Turin showpiece on Wednesday. Djokovic turned on the throttle to demolish Rublev after the first nine games went with serve. The Serbian player thrashed Rublev in only 68 minutes to make it two wins out of two in Turin and reach his 11th semifinal in 15 appearances at the year-end tournament.

In a first set dominated by serving on the fast indoor court, the first break point didn’t come until the final game and when Djokovic blasted a return down the line to take the opener, Rublev slammed his racket to the ground in frustration.

Early in the second set, Djokovic broke, taking a 3-0 lead and leaving Rublev with no chance of catching up. In the final two games, the Russian scored two points while Djokovic broke once more to win the match.

In the first match, Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas. Daniil Medvedev, who also lost his Red Group debut, faced Tsitsipas in the following match. Djokovic is aiming to equal Roger Federer ’s record six titles at the event. His last victory came in 2015.

After suffering his second defeat in the tournament on Tuesday, Top-seeded Rafael Nadal was eliminated, while Casper Ruud advanced to the semifinals. On Thursday, Taylor Fritz and Felix Auger-Aliassime will face off, with the winner securing the other semifinal berth from the Green Group.

Djokovic confirms he has visa to play in 2023 Australian Open

Additionally, following his victory over Andrey Rublev at the ATP Finals, the 35-year-old Serb also confirmed that he will take part in next year’s Australian Open after being granted a visa. "I was very happy to receive the news yesterday."

The Serbian tennis player was detained in January after he refused to receive the Covid vaccine. Despite winning a successful judicial challenge, he was deported from the nation ten days later.

The nation has some of the harshest pandemic restrictions in the world, earning it the nickname "Fortress Australia" at times. Covid cases were on the rise when Djokovic landed in Australia in January, and government regulations demanded that everyone entering the country be immunised unless they had a legitimate medical exemption.

His visa was revoked and he was immediately barred from entering the nation for three years, according to the administration, who claimed that he did not match the entrance requirements.

The BBC has verified that Immigration Minister Andrew Giles, whose administration took office in May, has lifted the prohibition and is prepared to issue Mr. Djokovic a visa.

The head of Tennis Australia, Craig Tiley, expressed confidence earlier on Tuesday that Djokovic will participate in the Open the following year. "I know Novak wants to come and play and to get back to competing," he told the Australian Associated Press. "He loves Australia and it's where he's had the best success."

