Novak Djokovic court hearing: Australian authorities asked to release tennis star from immigration detention

Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic has won the first round of the legal tussle with the Australian authorities after a judge ordered the government to release him from detention. The tennis star, who has approached the Australian judiciary, in his bid to avoid deportation from the country, will now have his visa restored as per the court order.

The development comes after the 20-times Grand Slam winner’s visa was cancelled by the Australian authorizes due to the fact that he was not vaccinated against COVID-19

The Serbian sports superstar is challenging a decision to cancel his visa after being stopped on arrival at Melbourne Airport early on Thursday.

Judge Anthony Kelly ordered Djokovic be released within 30 minutes and his passport and other travel documents returned to him, rekindling the world number one's chance to win a record 21st Grand Slam title at the upcoming Australian Open.

However, lawyers for the federal government told the court the country's immigration minister was reserving the right to exercise his personal power to again revoke Djokovic's visa.

Djokovic, 34, has been held in an immigration detention hotel alongside long-term asylum seeker detainees since Thursday. He was permitted to attend his lawyers' chambers for the virtual hearings but has not been seen in public since he arrived in Australia.

His lawyers argued that a recent COVID-19 infection qualified Djokovic for the medical exemption from a requirement for non-Australian citizens entering the country to be double vaccinated.

The Australian government, however, said non-citizens had no right of guaranteed entry to Australia, questioned his claimed exemption and stressed that even Djokovic wins the court action, it reserved the right to detain him again and remove him from the country.

A vocal opponent of vaccine mandates, Djokovic had declined to reveal his vaccination status or reason for seeking a medical exemption for sidestepping Australia's vaccine rules. He broke his silence on Saturday by filing a legal challenge saying he was granted an exemption due to contracting and recovering from the virus in December.

(With Reuters inputs)