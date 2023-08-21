Novak Djokovic compares rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz to the one he shared with Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic compared his rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz to the one that he shared with Rafael Nadal after his epic victory over the former in the Cincinnati Masters final on Sunday. Djokovic and Alcaraz in the longest best-of-three sets final in the history of ATP tours.

The seasoned Serbian compared it with the 2012 Australian Open final, when he defeated Nadal in five hours and 53 minutes. The pair shared a storied rivalry over the last 15 years and faced each other 59 times.

Also Read:

"I don't think I've played too many matches like this in my life," Djokovic, 36, told reporters.

"Obviously, three sets today, but almost four hours. You just have to put your hats down to a guy like that. He plays so maturely, handles the pressure so well for a 20-year-old. "We cannot forget how young he is. That's something that is so impressive about him."

Carlos Alcaraz.Novak Djokovic.One of the best sets you'll EVER see. Enjoy...#CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/YGKYUhRm1s— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 21, 2023 Sunday's meeting was the fourth one between Djokovic and Alcaraz, with each player having won two matches. Djokovic beat Alcaraz in the French Open semi-finals, and the Spaniard earned his revenge in a memorable five-set Wimbledon final. Sunday's meeting was the fourth one between Djokovic and Alcaraz, with each player having won two matches. Djokovic beat Alcaraz in the French Open semi-finals, and the Spaniard earned his revenge in a memorable five-set Wimbledon final.

"The feeling that I have on the court reminds me a little bit when I was facing Nadal when we were at our prime," added Djokovic, who moved ahead of the Spaniard in the all-time men's majors list after winning his 23rd crown at Roland Garros.

Djokovic to Carlos Alcaraz in Cincinnati:“Boy, you never give up man. Jesus Christ. I love that about you. But sometimes I wish you’d maybe play a few points like this..”Carlos: “Spanish never die”Novak: I’ve heard that before. Or I’ve experienced this before.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/8Xwj3bEh57 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 21, 2023

"Each point is a hustle. Each point is a battle. You've got to basically earn every single point, every single shot, regardless of the conditions. It's amazing to be able to experience that with him on the court."

Up next for both players is the U.S. Open, where Alcaraz will defend his title when the tournament starts on Aug. 28.

"It's great to hear those things from Novak, (who) has played iconic matches, storied matches," Alcaraz said. "That means the team and myself, we are doing great work, we are on a good path."

(With inputs by Reuters)