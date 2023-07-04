Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz or Daniil Medvedev: Who will claim the ATP World No. 1 ranking after Wimbledon 2023?

Eyeing his eighth Wimbledon crown and a third consecutive one, Djokovic will also look to reclaim the ATP World No. 1 ranking from Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in this Grand Slam. The top place in the ATP standings has been flipped six times in this calendar year so far, as Djokovic conceded has ground following an indomitable 389 week-long streak at the top spot.

Serbian great Novak Djokovic started his Wimbledon 2023 campaign in emphatic fashion with a three-set victory against his Argentine counterpart Pedro Cachin. Djokovic won the first round by 6-3, 6-3, 6-7 and will lock horns with Jordan Thompson in the second round.

Whilst Alcaraz will look to prevent Djokovic from regaining the ranking, there is also an outside possibility of Russian star Daniil Medvedev piping the two of them to scale the feat. Here is a brief overview of all sorts of possibilities that can unfold with regards to the World No. 1 ranking in the Wimbledon.

Novak Djokovic

Djokovic is chasing his third straight Wimbledon championship

For Djokovic to take back the coveted spot, he will have to make the third round of the competition. Then, he will have to ensure that he rounds off the tournament with a better result than Alcaraz.

That would not be possible if the two of them bow out of the race in the same round, which is an unlikely possibility anyway. With the two ofd them the topmost favourites to clinch the title, it is safe to assume that the fight for the No. 1 spot is set to go down the wire.

Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz has emerged as one of the most promising NextGen prospects lately

For Alcaraz to retain the ranking, he will have to ensure an equal or better result than Djokovic. This clause comes into force only if the two players do make it to the third round at least. Secondly, the Spaniard will also continue at the top position if Djokovic loses prior to the third round and if Medvedev doesn’t win the competition either. Alcaraz’s own result does not come into consideration in this scenario.

Daniil Medvedev

Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev Wimbledon

Medvedev’s elevation to the No. 1 spot will only happen if three results fall into place simultaneously. Firstly, he will have to win the title. Secondly, Djokovic and Alcaraz must face defeat prior to the quarters and the Round of 16 simultaneously.

Medvedev holds the third spot in ATP rankings currently and he will open his campaign against Arthur Fury on Tuesday. Interestingly, Medvedev has never made it to the quarterfinal stage of the Wimbledon so far with his best-ever finish coming during his fourth-round exit in 2021.