Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz or Daniil Medvedev: Who will claim the ATP World No. 1 ranking after Wimbledon 2023?

Eyeing his eighth Wimbledon crown and a third consecutive one, Djokovic will also look to reclaim the ATP World No. 1 ranking from Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in this Grand Slam. The top place in the ATP standings has been flipped six times in this calendar year so far, as Djokovic conceded has ground following an indomitable 389 week-long streak at the top spot.

Serbian great Novak Djokovic started his Wimbledon 2023 campaign in emphatic fashion with a three-set victory against his Argentine counterpart Pedro Cachin. Djokovic won the first round by 6-3, 6-3, 6-7 and will lock horns with Jordan Thompson in the second round.

Whilst Alcaraz will look to prevent Djokovic from regaining the ranking, there is also an outside possibility of Russian star Daniil Medvedev piping the two of them to scale the feat. Here is a brief overview of all sorts of possibilities that can unfold with regards to the World No. 1 ranking in the Wimbledon.