Novak Djokovic calls out the French crowd 'disrespectful' after being booed

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 3, 2023 9:27:02 PM IST (Published)

The Serbian star was booed when he sought a medical timeout at the end of the second set to get a massage on his left leg from his trainer. The audience started reacting negatively to it.

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic branded the French audience 'disrespectful' as he was booed after winning a game over Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. In his longest straight set in a Grand Slam match, Djokovic defended his chance in three hours and 26 minutes.

The Serbian star was booed when he sought a medical timeout at the end of the second set to get a massage on his left leg from his trainer. The audience started reacting negatively to it.
"A majority of the people come to enjoy tennis or support one or the other player. But they are individuals. There are people - there are groups or whatever - that love to boo every single thing you do. That's something that I find disrespectful and I frankly don't understand that," Djokovic said later at his news conference. "But it's their right. They paid for the ticket. They can do whatever they want."
