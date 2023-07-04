CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsNovak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek move to the second round of Wimbledon in straight sets

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek move to the second round of Wimbledon in straight sets

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek move to the second round of Wimbledon in straight sets
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.COMJul 4, 2023 12:32:36 PM IST (Updated)

Wimbledon gets started on Monday with some of the biggest names in tennis in action, including Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Venus Williams and Coco Gauff.

Wimbledon gets started on Monday with some of the biggest names in tennis in action, including Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Venus Williams and Coco Gauff. It is the year's third major tournament — and Djokovic won the first two: the Australian Open in January and the French Open in June. That puts him halfway to the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since 1969.

He came close to the feat in 2021, falling just one victory short when he lost in the final of the U.S. Open.
He seeks a fifth consecutive title at the All England Club and eighth overall, which both would tie records for men.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X