homesports News'Nothing like it if you can get Ajinkya Rahane', MS Dhoni told CSK during IPL 2023 auction

'Nothing like it if you can get Ajinkya Rahane', MS Dhoni told CSK during IPL 2023 auction

'Nothing like it if you can get Ajinkya Rahane', MS Dhoni told CSK during IPL 2023 auction
2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 29, 2023 11:16:12 PM IST (Published)

CSK captain had a hunch that Rahane would perform brilliantly in the IPL, however, he was picked at only the base price of 50 lacs.

MS Dhoni urged Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan to get Ajinkya Rahane in their side during the auction, revealed Viswanathan. "'Nothing like it if you can get him', MS told me when I asked him, and that is why we bid for Rahane," Viswanathan said during a media interaction. Ajinkya Rahane's IPL performance has garnered a lot of eyeballs especially after he got included in the World Test Championship (WTC) squad.

Recommended Articles

View All
Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


In a recent interaction with the media, Viswanathan mentioned what made him get picked for CSK during the auction. CSK captain had a hunch that Rahane would perform brilliantly in the IPL, however, he was picked at only the base price of 50 lacs.
Also Read:
In pictures: Vijay Shankar's fiery half century help Gujarat Titans beat Kolkata Knight Riders
Rahane has slammed 224 runs in six matches but it is his strike rate of 189.83 that has been the highlight of the season. His induction has added so much value in the middle order and it has been seen in some crucial junctures of the season so far.
After the WTC news surfaced, Former India head coach Ravi Shastri also extended his support behind the selectors' decision to include Rahane.
Also Read: What does Ricky Ponting have to say on dropping Prithvi Shaw from DC's playing XI?
"I'm so glad he's made it to the side. He batted beautifully in these two-three games he's played in the IPL and has looked in great touch. And let's not forget the experience he has. The moment Shreyas Iyer was injured, you had to look in that direction," Shastri said in a recent interview.
India will face Australia in the WTC Final at the Oval on June 7 and Rahane's last outing with Australia in Melbourne back in 2020 proved quite fruitful for the team.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

CricketIPLMS Dhoni