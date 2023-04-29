'Nothing like it if you can get Ajinkya Rahane', MS Dhoni told CSK during IPL 2023 auction

CSK captain had a hunch that Rahane would perform brilliantly in the IPL, however, he was picked at only the base price of 50 lacs.

MS Dhoni urged Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan to get Ajinkya Rahane in their side during the auction, revealed Viswanathan. "'Nothing like it if you can get him', MS told me when I asked him, and that is why we bid for Rahane," Viswanathan said during a media interaction. Ajinkya Rahane's IPL performance has garnered a lot of eyeballs especially after he got included in the World Test Championship (WTC) squad.

In a recent interaction with the media, Viswanathan mentioned what made him get picked for CSK during the auction. CSK captain had a hunch that Rahane would perform brilliantly in the IPL, however, he was picked at only the base price of 50 lacs.

Rahane has slammed 224 runs in six matches but it is his strike rate of 189.83 that has been the highlight of the season. His induction has added so much value in the middle order and it has been seen in some crucial junctures of the season so far.

After the WTC news surfaced, Former India head coach Ravi Shastri also extended his support behind the selectors' decision to include Rahane.

"I'm so glad he's made it to the side. He batted beautifully in these two-three games he's played in the IPL and has looked in great touch. And let's not forget the experience he has. The moment Shreyas Iyer was injured, you had to look in that direction," Shastri said in a recent interview.

India will face Australia in the WTC Final at the Oval on June 7 and Rahane's last outing with Australia in Melbourne back in 2020 proved quite fruitful for the team.