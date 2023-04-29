'Nothing like it if you can get Ajinkya Rahane', MS Dhoni told CSK during IPL 2023 auction

2 Min(s) Read
CSK captain had a hunch that Rahane would perform brilliantly in the IPL, however, he was picked at only the base price of 50 lacs.
MS Dhoni urged Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan to get Ajinkya Rahane in their side during the auction, revealed Viswanathan. "'Nothing like it if you can get him', MS told me when I asked him, and that is why we bid for Rahane," Viswanathan said during a media interaction. Ajinkya Rahane's IPL performance has garnered a lot of eyeballs especially after he got included in the World Test Championship (WTC) squad.
In a recent interaction with the media, Viswanathan mentioned what made him get picked for CSK during the auction.
