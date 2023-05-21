"Not thinking about India selection," says Rinku Singh as rumours surface about national team call up

Rinku scored 474 runs in 14 matches at an average and strike rate of 59.25 and 149.53 respectively in IPL 2023.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Rinku Singh rounded off a remarkable campaign with a swashbuckling knock of 67 runs in 33 deliveries that took KKR within touching distance of a thrilling victory against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Rinku scored 474 runs in 14 matches at an average and strike rate of 59.25 and 149.53 respectively in IPL 2023. He played several clutch knocks, the most popular of them being the five sixes he hit off Yash Dayal against Gujarat Titans (GT) in early April.

Also Read:

Naturally, speculations of him receiving a national call-up started doing the rounds and Rinku reflected on those rumours in the post-match press conference. “It feels really good when you have this kind of a season. I am not thinking about India selection, I will keep working the way I am,” he responded to suggestions of the same.

The 25-year-old pulled off a near heist on Saturday, scoring 20 off the penultimate over against Naveen-ul-Haq and hitting two sixes along with a boundary against Yash Thakur in the final over of the game. He regretted missing a delivery and asserted belief on being able to finish off the game had he faced that ball.

Also Read: Sam Curran and Shimron Hetmyer engage in verbal spat during Punjab Rajasthan match

“The five ball six was there in the back of mind. I was very relaxed and thought I will hit the way I have. We needed 21 runs in the last over. I missed one ball otherwise, we would have won,” he added.

“Family is very happy. People started knowing me from last year but ever since I have hit five sixes, I’ve been getting a lot of respect,” the middle-order batsman further opened up on the reception he has been getting from his closed ones due to heroics this season.