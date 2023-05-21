English
"Not thinking about India selection," says Rinku Singh as rumours surface about national team call up

By Tarkesh Jha  May 21, 2023 3:58:20 PM IST (Published)

Rinku scored 474 runs in 14 matches at an average and strike rate of 59.25 and 149.53 respectively in IPL 2023.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Rinku Singh rounded off a remarkable campaign with a swashbuckling knock of 67 runs in 33 deliveries that took KKR within touching distance of a thrilling victory against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Rinku scored 474 runs in 14 matches at an average and strike rate of 59.25 and 149.53 respectively in IPL 2023. He played several clutch knocks, the most popular of them being the five sixes he hit off Yash Dayal against Gujarat Titans (GT) in early April.
IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap stats: LSG qualify for playoffs after thrilling win vs KKR
Naturally, speculations of him receiving a national call-up started doing the rounds and Rinku reflected on those rumours in the post-match press conference. “It feels really good when you have this kind of a season. I am not thinking about India selection, I will keep working the way I am,” he responded to suggestions of the same.
