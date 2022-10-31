'NOT okay with this', says Virat Kohli on Instagram viral video of his hotel room

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini A video of Virat Kohli's hotel room in Australia has gone viral across social media platforms. The video captures Kohli's luggage, cricket kit, footwears, and other personal belongings. Over the video is written "King Kohli's Hotel Room".

Star batsman Virat Kohli took to his Instagram handle on Monday to appeal to the people on respecting his privacy.

Annoyed by the invasion of his personal space Kohli shared the same video via his Instagram handle with the message that reads:

"I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment."

Kohli is currently with team India in Australia and playing in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The Indian team was in Perth on Sunday as it took on South Africa at the Perth Stadium. South Africa beat India by 5 wickets.