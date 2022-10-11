By CNBCTV18.com

The fourth single from the multi-song FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 official soundtrack is all about woman power. ‘Light The Sky’ features Moroccan-Canadian sensation Nora Fatehi along with Emirati singer Balqees, Iraqi superstar Rahma Riad, and award-winning singer-songwriter Manal from Morocco. Nora Fatehi has rendered Hindi lines in the song.

The edgy music video also celebrates the ground-breaking inclusion of female referees at the first-ever FIFA World Cup in the Middle East. Stephanie Frappart from France, Yoshimi Yamashita from Japan, and Salima Mukansanga from Rwanda will take charge of matches in Qatar. On the other hand, Neuza Back from Brazil, Kathryn Nesbitt from the USA, and Karen D­az Medina from Mexico will serve as assistant referees, a FIFA statement said

The fourth single follows global hits ‘Hayya Hayya’ (Better Together), Arhbo and The World is Yours to Take. In addition, there are more releases to come ahead of the start of the tournament, on November 20.

1. La La La - Shakira, Carlinhos Brown

The first song on top of the list is “La La La” for the 2014 FIFA World Cup hosted in Brazil. Sung by Shakira and Carlinhos Brown, it has over 1.4 billion views on YouTube.

2 .Waka Waka - Shakira

The official track for the 2010 FIFA World Cup was ‘Waka Waka’ by Shakira. There is no doubt that this world-famous song has used a pulsing beat to drive home a fun and lighthearted groove while Shakira’s vocals are balancing the upbeat and positivity.

3. Wavin Flag - K'naan

The next song on our list is ‘Wavin Flag’ which was originally recorded by the famous Somali hip-hop singer and reggae fusion artist K'naan. Many artists including Drake and Avril Lavigne have come up with their versions of this song. There was also a remake by the charity group 'Young Artists For Haiti', following the 2010 Haiti earthquake.

4. We Are One - Pitbull, Jennifer Lopez, Claudia Leyte

The trio of Pitbull, Jennifer Lopez and Claudia Leyte gave us a peppy track we are still humming. The song ‘We Are One’ has over 814 million views on YouTube. The song was released for the 2014 FIFA World Cup. It’s safe to say the Brazilian World Cup was a bomb of groove beats.

5 Glory Land - Daryl Hall, Sounds of Blackness

Daryl Hall collaborated with Sounds of Blackness to give us 'Glory Land.' This 1994 World Cup song is quite popular among football fans. While the tunes of Glory Land are catchy, we cannot ignore that it had similar vocals to the US Battle Hymn of the Republic to an extent.