No Shardul Thakur, No Tilak Varma: Former India coach makes surprising picks in his World Cup squad

Sanjay Bangar, for batting coach of Team India, has made a few telling calls in his ideal Men in Blues squad for the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023. Bangar served as a member of former tactician Ravi Shastri’s support staff until 2019. He also held the post of the head coach for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) till last year.

The former all-rounder has been one of the more prominent voices regarding Indian cricket lately. In a recent TV show, Bangar revealed the 15 players he would take with him to the mega tournament that starts off on October 5 on Indian soil.

Batters:

Bangar has chosen five specialist batters, namely: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and Suryakumar Yadav. Whilst there is little debate about the first four names, Suryakumar’s record in One Day Internationals (ODIs) has not been impressive. The Mumbai Indians (MI) star still has work to do in the Asia Cup and the bilateral series against Australia before locking in his place in the World Cup squad.

Wicket-keepers: Bangar has gone in with two wicket-keepers in Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul. Rahul underwent a surgery recently and has also picked up a niggle after that. He is nursing that whereas Kishan continues to don the gloves for Team India in his absence. Rahul’s numbers at No. 5 have been laudable, having averaged 53 in 18 innings with seven half-centuries and a ton batting in the position. Kishan hasn’t done much wrong in the chances he has received either and hence it will be interesting to see who makes the cut into the XI when both keepers are fit.

All-rounders: The selection in this category is fairly straightforward with the duo of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja being automatic selections. Bangar has, however, preferred the all-round skills of Axar Patel over the leg-spin of Yuzvendra Chahal with Kuldeep Yadav being the only specialist turner in his squad.

Spinner: As aforementioned, Bangar has chosen Kuldeep in his 15, thus sticking with the line adopted by Team India as they too picked him over Chahal in the Asia Cup squad.

Fast Bowlers: This is where Bangar has made the startling choice of picking left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh ahead of other fancied choices like Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna. The Punjab pacer has probably been picked for adding another dimension to a right-hand dominated bowling attack. However, Arshdeep has played an ODI since November 2022 and is not even a part of the 17-member squad for the Asia Cup. In that case, his selection in the World Cup is highly unlikely. The other three names in Bangar’s list are definite picks, i.e. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.

Sanjay Bangar’s India squad for ODI World Cup 2023:

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.